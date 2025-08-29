MILTON, Del. - A new Verizon tower that caused controversy months ago is now fully operational.
Back in July, Verizon built a 140-foot cell tower near the historical district in Milton. As of August 29th, the tower is now operational, Verizon says.
"This new site improves the coverage and capacity needs to large, residential neighborhoods around Milton, reducing customer complaints, and ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for all of our Verizon customers," Verizon said in a statement.
Verizon officials say they're hoping to put an end to the complaints regarding the previously poor cell service in the area.