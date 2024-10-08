MILTON, Del. - Milton Town Council has voted to adopt a new tagline and a new logo. "Walkable, Livable, Unforgettable" are the words that will adorn the top of this new logo. The council also voted to add the phrase "The Historic Town of Milton" into the banner of that logo.
The debate went back and forth over which tagline to adopt, the other option was "Charming, Welcoming, Thriving."
Officials at the meeting hope that this new tagline will encourage visitors to southern Delaware to stop in and check out what the small Sussex County town has to offer.