LONG NECK, Del. - Emergency crews responded to a reported water rescue at Massey’s Landing on Sunday, involving kayakers and paddleboarders.
On Sept. 1, multiple emergency response units were dispatched to the Massey’s Landing Public Boat Ramp area following reports of kayakers and paddleboarders potentially in distress in the channel said Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.
The Indian River, Dagsboro, and Millsboro fire companies, along with the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad, Delaware State Police Aviation Unit—Trooper 2, and DNREC Marine Police, were all alerted to the incident at about 2:27 p.m. The initial report indicated that the group in question included two 13-year-old girls, a 15-year-old girl, and a 59-year-old woman on two orange/yellow kayaks and two blue/white paddleboards.
Responders from IRVFC, including units from both the Long Neck and Oak Orchard facilities, conducted an evaluation of the area and the crew made contact with individuals matching the description, who were observed playing in a grassy area across Massey’s Ditch said IRVFC. The individuals were not in distress and declined any further assistance.