A dog rescue, more help for the food bank, The White Marlin open, and more, CoastTV has your Week In Review.
Monday: The Lewes Fire Department received a special visit from JR, a dog saved by the crew’s swift response during a recent car accident that led to a building fire. The furry friend stopped by to express gratitude to the entire department.
Tuesday: The Food Bank of Delmarva has expanded its donation options to include farmers and backyard gardeners. The organization needs fresh produce to stock its shelves.
Wednesday: The White Marlin Open has been underway all week, but a highlight came when Michael Jordan made an appearance. His boat, Catch-23, is competing once again this year.
Thursday: CoastTV conducted an exclusive interview with Congresswoman and Senate candidate Lisa Blunt Rochester. The full interview, which focuses on Sussex County issues, is available on our website.
Friday: After a series of accidents where cars crashed into the Georgetown Circle, the city has formed a "Circle Advisory Committee" to gather ideas on preventing future incidents. Mayor Bill West emphasized the importance of community involvement in the committee’s work.