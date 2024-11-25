WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano announced the lifting of the countywide burn ban following a unanimous decision by the Burn Ban Committee. The committee, which includes representatives from local fire chiefs, the Maryland Forest Service, the Wicomico County Department of Planning and Zoning and the Health Department, determined that environmental conditions have improved enough to resume open burning activities.
The decision came after thorough assessments of weather patterns, safety concerns and environmental conditions. Residents are now permitted to conduct open burning in accordance with state and county regulations.
"Safety remains our top priority, and we are grateful to our partners in public safety and environmental management for their diligent work," said County Executive Julie Giordano. "We encourage all residents to continue to exercise caution and follow proper guidelines when burning."
Officials remind residents to adhere to safety measures, including obtaining required permits, burning only during permissible hours and avoiding burning on windy or overly dry days to prevent accidental fires.
On Nov. 21 the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that Maryland lifted the statewide ban on outdoor burning.