Maryland lifts ban on outdoor burning

MARYLAND - According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Maryland has lifted the statewide ban on outdoor burning that was put in place to prevent wildfires.
The ban was put in place in response to dry conditions that led to an increase in wildfires statewide, mostly in October.
After a rainfall and a more normal weather temperatures, the Maryland Forest Service said the ban was no longer necessary.
Although the ban is lifted, it is still encouraged to use caution when burning outside due to ongoing drought conditions, and to check local regulations for remaining restrictions.