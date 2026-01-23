DELAWARE - A powerful one-two punch of winter weather is expected to impact Delaware Electric Cooperative’s service territory this week, potentially causing power outages and higher energy bills.
According to the CoastTV Meteorologists, a winter storm will move into the Delmarva region Saturday night and linger through Monday morning. The forecast shows the storm could bring seven to 10 inches of snow across Kent and Sussex counties, along with dangerous ice accumulation.
Delaware Electric Cooperative said power outages are likely during the storm, and if ice accumulates on lines, outages could last for several days.
“Even the most reliable electric distribution systems are vulnerable to severe winter weather,” the Co-op said in a statement. The utility said it will have crews from neighboring states on standby to assist, but travel for repair workers may be slowed due to hazardous road conditions.
As the storm approaches, Delaware Electric Cooperative is urging people who live in the area to prepare for potential power loss. Following the storm, the region will face another round of dangerous weather, arctic air. DEC said this could increase strain on the electric grid as heaters run constantly.
"Members who heat their homes with electricity will likely use much more energy next week than they did during the first half of January, which brought near-average temperatures," said DEC. "Those with heat pumps can expect to see the greatest increase in energy use."
Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.