WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Worcester County Health Department is offering a nine-week Strengthening Families program for youth ages 7 to 17 and their parents or guardians.
According to the Worcester County Health Department the program focuses on communication, healthy behaviors, stress management, problem-solving and other skills to strengthen family relationships. Free dinner is provided at each session, and childcare is available for younger siblings.
Sessions begin Sept. 22 at Snow Hill Middle School and Sept. 24 at First Wave Families at Coastal Community Church in Berlin. Both sessions run from 5 to 7 p.m.
Pre-registration is required. Families can register through the Worcester County Health Department.