WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. — A higher hotel rental tax will take effect in Worcester County next year, impacting short-term rental properties across the county.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, the county’s hotel rental tax on short-term stays of four months or less will increase from 5% to 6%. The tax applies to all compensation paid for lodging at hotels, motels, apartments, cottages and similar establishments that provide sleeping accommodations.
The tax is paid by guests at the time of booking or checkout, with lodging operators responsible for collecting and remitting the funds.
In addition to the county tax, lodging stays are also subject to Maryland’s 6% state sales and use tax. Combined, visitors staying in hotels or short-term rentals in Worcester County, including Ocean City, will pay a total lodging tax rate of 12% starting in 2026.
The one-percentage-point increase will be applied to eligible rentals at the beginning of the new year.
