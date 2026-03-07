Worcester Health promotes screenings for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Worcester County Health Department is encouraging residents to get screened during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March.
Through the department’s Colorectal Cancer Screening Program, eligible Worcester County residents can receive help covering the cost of screening tests and accessing care. The program is available to residents age 45 and older who are uninsured or underinsured.
Worcester Health says screening options include colonoscopy and Cologuard, that's a less invasive test for low-risk patients who qualify.
The program also helps residents schedule follow-up appointments, arrange transportation and understand test results, according to the department.
Health officials with Worcester County say colorectal cancer, commonly known as colon cancer, is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths but is also one of the most preventable cancers with routine screening.