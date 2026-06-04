MILTON, Del. — Site work has begun on Paradise Meadows, a proposed 191-home subdivision along Cave Neck Road near Milton, adding to the growing list of large residential developments planned for the area.
According to Sussex County records, Paradise Meadows is a cluster subdivision proposed on approximately 95 acres on the south side of Cave Neck Road, about 1.3 miles east of the intersection with Diamond Farm Road.
Paradise Meadows is located only half a mile from the recently-approved Rivers Edge community, another residential project that recently advanced through the Sussex County approval process. Rivers Edge calls for 187 single-family homes on approximately 125 acres along Cave Neck Road at the site of the former Totem Farms.
Combined, the two developments would add 378 new single-family homes to the Cave Neck Road area, a corridor that has seen significant residential growth in recent years as housing demand continues to expand in eastern Sussex County. Work has already begun on the next phase of the Cannery Village development. New units are going up off Cave Neck Road and Sam Lucas Road. What's more, a number of other new developments are being built in the overall area, including Twin Masts off Round Pole Bridge Road, and ongoing construction in neighborhoods like Vincent Overlook and Compass Point off Cave Neck and Sweetbriar Roads.