DELAWARE- The YMCA of Delaware is introducing a new Healthy Living initiative designed to support aging adults by promoting brain and body wellness.
The program, called BrainSavers, includes six key elements: social engagement, cognitive fitness, physical activity, healthy nutrition, stress management and quality sleep. It is based on research led by Dr. Paul Bendheim, a board-certified neurologist and clinical professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix, who has studied degenerative brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s.
According to the American Psychological Association, modest physical exercise can help individuals maintain their cognitive abilities as they age. Numerous studies have shown that physically active older adults tend to perform better on cognitive tasks—such as reasoning, memory, vocabulary, and reaction time—compared to those who lead sedentary lifestyles.
“This program is a game-changer for adults looking to stay sharp and active as they age,” said Amy Desmond, Director of Healthy Living and Strategic Partnerships at the YMCA of Delaware. “BrainSavers empowers individuals to make simple yet powerful lifestyle changes that enhance brain health and overall well-being.”
The YMCA says the program will run from Feb. 24 to May 14 two days a week, but does have a cost of $50.