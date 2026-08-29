DELMARVA - A dry and pleasant start to the weekend is expected across Sussex County early Saturday as high pressure builds into the region behind Friday’s cold front.
Saturday morning will begin with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and temperatures generally in the 60s. Winds will be light from the north to northeast, helping keep humidity levels lower and conditions comfortable.
Sunshine should mix with a few clouds through the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to reach the lower 80s inland, with slightly cooler readings near the Delaware beaches.
Beach conditions should remain generally favorable. Winds will shift more easterly during the afternoon at around 5 to 10 mph, with waves near 1 to 2 feet. The risk of dangerous rip currents at Delaware beaches is expected to remain low.
Saturday evening will stay mainly dry with increasing clouds possible overnight. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s by early Sunday morning.
An upper-level disturbance approaching the region Sunday will bring a renewed chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, with the better opportunity developing later Sunday afternoon and evening.
Heat and humidity will build again early next week as temperatures rise into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Tuesday and Wednesday could bring additional rounds of thunderstorms, with the potential for locally heavy rain and stronger storms.