DELMARVA - For the rest of Sunday, conditions remain on the dreary side with lots of clouds, and a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm this evening. A few peeks of sun are possible, but will be short lived. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s, with cooler 60s at the beaches. For Sunday night, the risk for showers continues, with lows in the low to mid 60s.
The beaches will continue to face dangerous conditions. A high risk of rip currents remains in place for the Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia coasts. Ocean water temperatures remain mainly in the 50s to low 60s, which can quickly lead to hypothermia or physical incapacitation for anyone suddenly immersed in the water. Beachgoers should avoid entering the surf and stay alert to posted warnings.
Memorial Day will be warmer, though a chance of showers and thunderstorms continues. How warm it gets will depend on cloud cover and how widespread any showers become. There will be dry times for Memorial Day observances and cookouts.
Shower chances linger into Wednesday, then drier conditions for the end of the week as drier high pressure builds in from the north, with temperatures near or below average for this time of year.