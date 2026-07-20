DELMARVA - Out the door this morning we're expecting partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Monday looks dry and seasonable with temperatures in the mid 80s. Some wildfire smoke lingers across Delmarva giving the skies a milky complexion to the sky at times. Winds will be onshore throughout the day. Tonight, clouds will increase with a chance of a few showers late, with lows in the low 70s.
Another front will move through Tuesday and Wednesday, increasing the threat for severe weather once again. The afternoon and evening hours are the time period for the highest risk of severe weather. All modes of severe weather possible.
A Level 2, or Slight Risk for severe weather is forecasted for Delmarva. The biggest threat will be for damaging winds. There's also a chance for an isolated tornado, along with hail, and torrential rain that could cause flooding. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s.
Quieter weather returns Thursday and Friday with comfortable humidity levels and temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The pleasant weather continues into next weekend with seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.