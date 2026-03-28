Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK FOR FIRE SPREAD TODAY... There is an elevated risk for fire spread today for Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Minimum relative humidity values will fall into the 20-30% range. This will be accompanied by northwest winds around 15 to 25 MPH and gusts up to 35 MPH. These conditions, along with the continued drying of fine fuels, could support the rapid spread of any fires that ignite, which could quickly become difficult to control. Conditions improve close to sunset as winds decrease and RHs increase. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Be sure to properly extinguish or dispose of any potential ignition sources, including smoking materials such as cigarette butts. This forecast considers meteorological, fuel, and land conditions and has been developed in coordination with state fire officials.