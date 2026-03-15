Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches, mainly along Rehoboth Bay and Little Assawoman Bay. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gale force southerly winds are forecast to develop this afternoon and evening, preventing water from draining out of Rehoboth Bay and Little Assawoman Bay at low tide. The elevated water levels may lead to areas of minor tidal flooding impacts, especially along the northern ends of the bays. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the National Water Prediction Service at https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 16/07 AM 5.3 0.7 1.1 None 16/08 PM 4.3 -0.4 0.6 None 17/08 AM 3.8 -0.9 -0.6 None 17/09 PM 3.7 -1.0 -0.3 None 18/09 AM 4.2 -0.5 -0.3 None 18/09 PM 4.5 -0.2 0.2 None &&