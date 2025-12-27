Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and extremely rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&