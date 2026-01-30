DELMARVA - We continue to see a prolonged stretch of dangerous, potentially record-setting cold across Delmarva that will last through the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Snow chances are decreasing into the weekend.
Temperatures this morning will be frigid with readings in the single digits and teens.. Feels like temperatures will be near zero or possibly below into the morning hours. Bundle up and cover extremities to avoid risk of frostbite.
Friday stays locked in the deep freeze, and clouds are expected to increase late in the day. High temperatures are forecast to top out near 21 degrees, putting the region on track to challenge a record cold high. The standing record is 24 degrees set in 2010, and if the forecast holds, Friday could end up even colder than that mark.
The frigid air will continue through the weekend as arctic high pressure remains dominant. At the same time, the focus shifts to the potential for a rapidly deepening storm to develop off the East Coast. Forecast guidance has continued to fluctuate on the storm track, and recent models are hinting at most, if not all the snow staying south and east of the area.
Winter Storm Watches are up for Worcester and Accomack counties beginning Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.
With models showing a bulk of the snow staying to our south and east, the chances for accumulating snow are decreasing. However, any shift to the west and north could still bring accumulating snow to the region later Saturday into Sunday.
Even if snow totals end up limited in some locations, confidence is increasing that the storm should track close enough to bring strengthening winds Saturday night into Sunday. Current forecasts call for north to northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts 25 to 35 mph inland on Sunday, while coastal areas could see sustained winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph+. Winds could trend even stronger if the storm takes a more northwest track, raising concerns for scattered damage and power outages. Coastal flooding also becomes a greater concern if winds align more from the northeast, which can push water toward the shoreline and enhance water level rises.
By Sunday evening, the storm should be rapidly pulling away to the northeast, leading to a quieter stretch of weather early next week, though cold conditions will persist. Temperatures may finally creep above the freezing mark into early next week.
