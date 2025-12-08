DELMARVA - A cloudy and very cold Monday continues for Delmarva with temperatures in the 30s, and wind chills in the 20s.
This afternoon, high pressure building in from the Great Lakes continues to reinforce the cold, keeping highs only in the mid-thirties near the coast and near freezing farther inland. A system to our south will bring snow to southern portions of Delmarva with flurries possible as far north as the eastern shore into southern Delaware. Feels like temperatures will be in the 20s the rest of the day with wind gusts over 25 mph at times.
By Monday night, conditions turned even colder. As the high centered itself closer to the region, skies partially clear and winds diminish, allowing temperatures to drop quickly after sunset. Lows fall into the teens inland and the lower twenties, with mid to upper twenties along the immediate coast by early Tuesday morning.
These temperatures, roughly ten to twenty degrees below normal for mid-winter, marked one of the coldest nights of the season so far. Wind chills will be less of a concern due to calmer conditions, but the dry and frigid air set the stage for a cold start to Tuesday before a gradual, modest warmup later in the day. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40 for highs.
Tuesday night expect temperatures to be a bit warmer, as the winds shift to the southwest, with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Wednesday will be the warm day of the week with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers. Temperatures rise into the 40s to around 50.
Thursday will be a bit colder under mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s. A clipper-like system could bring our next chance for rain and snow later Friday into Friday night.