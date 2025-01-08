DELMARVA - The remainder of the week for Delmarva is looking very cold and breezy. Highs are expected to reach only the upper 20s to low 30s under mostly sunny skies. However, northwest winds of 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph at times Thursday, creating wind chill values in the teens and single digits at times. Make sure to layer up before venturing outside.
Blowing and drifting snow will remain a concern in open areas where snow from Monday’s storm lingers, potentially causing visibility issues and hazardous driving conditions. Stay off the roads if you can for another day or so.
The cold and windy conditions will persist through Thursday due to a strong pressure gradient between an intense low-pressure system in Canada, and an arctic high-pressure system building over the Midwest. Daytime highs will stay in the 20s to around 30 degrees, with nighttime lows dropping into the teens.
Wind gusts of 25-35 mph will continue to create bitter wind chills, making it feel much colder than the actual temperature. The good news is that skies will remain mostly sunny over Sussex County and southern Delmarva, offering some relief, while areas farther north may see occasional clouds and even a stray flurry from lake effect snow.
The Arctic chill will start to ease heading into the weekend, with temperatures gradually moderating. Highs are expected to rise above freezing by Friday and may reach the mid-30s to near 40 over the weekend.
However, uncertainty remains regarding a potential winter storm system into Saturday. Early forecasts suggest the possibility of significant snowfall if the storm tracks up the East Coast. While some models predict minimal snowfall, others indicate the potential for several inches of accumulation. Stay tuned for updates as forecasters monitor this developing system.