DELMARVA -- A crisp and autumnal Sunday is on tap for Delmarva, with plenty of sunshine but a notable breeze from the northwest, gusting up to 20 mph. Temperatures will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s, accompanied by very low humidity as dew points dip into the upper 30s and low 40s. It's the perfect day to enjoy the outdoors, but you may want to bring a light jacket along.
As we move into Sunday night, expect clear and calm conditions with excellent radiational cooling, leading to overnight lows in the low to mid 40s across much of the peninsula, with slightly warmer temperatures in the low 50s along the coasts.
The start of the work week brings milder conditions with highs on Monday rising into the mid and upper 70s under sunny skies, approaching seasonal norms. Overnight lows will be noticeably warmer than Sunday night, generally in the low to mid 50s.
By Tuesday, temperatures will continue their upward climb as zonal flow aloft and surface high pressure promote warm air advection. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will reach into the low to mid 80s. Although it will be warmer, humidity levels will stay comfortable, with dew points in the 50s.
High pressure will dominate over the Northeast from Tuesday night into Wednesday, eventually shifting offshore into the Western Atlantic by late week. This setup will keep Delmarva sunny and dry at least through Friday, with the main weather story being the warm temperatures. Highs will consistently reach the mid to upper 80s, with overnight lows in the 50s to low 60s, offering comfortable conditions overall. Humidity will remain relatively low for most of the week, though it may inch up slightly as we head towards the weekend.
Looking ahead to Saturday, models are hinting at the potential development of low pressure off the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coasts, which could bring some rain to the area. However, at this stage, confidence in rain developing is low, so enjoy the dry and pleasant weather while it lasts.