Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Ocean and Coastal Ocean. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water remains trapped in the back bays where we expect minor flooding to continue. Levels are slowly lowering. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the National Water Prediction Service at https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 24/08 AM 5.9 1.2 1.2 None 24/08 PM 5.2 0.5 0.7 None 25/08 AM 5.5 0.8 0.4 None 25/09 PM 4.7 0.0 0.3 None 26/09 AM 5.5 0.8 0.1 None 26/09 PM 4.5 -0.2 0.2 None Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 24/06 AM 3.7 1.2 1.0 Minor 24/07 PM 2.9 0.4 0.4 None 25/07 AM 2.9 0.4 0.0 None 25/07 PM 2.3 -0.2 -0.1 None 26/08 AM 2.8 0.3 -0.3 None 26/08 PM 2.2 -0.3 -0.2 None &&