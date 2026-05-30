DELMARVA - A weak cold front will move through Delmarva early this morning. While the front is expected to pass through dry due to limited moisture, it will bring a noticeable increase in winds behind it. It will turn breezy across Delmarva, especially after daybreak. Winds out of the north and northwest may gust between 25 and 35 mph, with some peak gusts near 40 mph possible.
Despite the wind, skies should stay mostly sunny. Highs will be a little cooler, reaching the low 70s inland and the upper 60s along the beaches, and even some 50s. Winds will gradually ease by mid-afternoon and into the early evening.
Saturday night will be clear and chilly, especially away from the coast, where lows are expected to drop into the mid to upper 40s. Coastal areas will stay a bit milder.
Sunday brings a nice rebound with sunny skies and highs back into the low 70s, making for a pleasant end to the weekend across Delmarva. It will be a very chilly start on Sunday morning, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for inland areas, and 50s at the coast.
Looking ahead to next week, the pattern becomes more unsettled. An upper-level trough is expected to move in from the north, and there is still some uncertainty over how long it lingers near the region. Regardless of the exact setup, a few showers are possible both Monday and Tuesday.
At this time, significant impacts are not expected. Temperatures will likely run below normal for much of next week, though daytime highs should still generally reach the 70s. By mid to late week, temperatures are expected to rebound back into the 80s as high pressure builds into the region.