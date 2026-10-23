DELMARVA - With reinforcing high pressure across Delmarva, temperatures will fall into the upper 30 to low 40s inland, upper 40s to low 50s at the coast. Some patchy frost is possible well inland heading into Saturday morning.
A beautiful fall weekend is in store for Delmarva, with lot's of sunshine. Highs Saturday will be in the low 60s, and not as breezy with an east wind. Saturday night, frost is possible with calm winds and clear skies, some good radiational cooling takes place. Lows in the upper 30s away from the coast. Upper 40s at the beaches. Sunday we'll see wall-to-wall sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. Sunday night a good shot to see frost with overnight lows in the 30s away from the coast.
For Monday it turns milder with highs in the upper 60s to near 70, as the dry conditions will continue as well. Temperatures will be mild through the last week of October. Staying dry as well. Temperatures could rise into the low 70s through late next week, early look at Halloween looks dry under mostly sunny skies and highs around the upper 60s. We may see a system bring rain to the region next weekend.