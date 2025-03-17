DELMARVA - Following a period of gusty northwest winds Monday afternoon, Sussex County beach towns will see calmer conditions overnight as high pressure moves in from the west. Winds will gradually decrease after sunset, dropping to around 10 mph before becoming light overnight. Expect mostly clear skies with temperatures dipping into the low to mid-40s along the coast.

Tuesday will bring plenty of sunshine and mild conditions, with daytime highs reaching the low to mid-60s. Winds will be light, shifting from northwest to southwest in the afternoon, making for a pleasant day along the beaches.

Looking ahead to Tuesday night, skies will remain mostly clear, though temperatures will fall into the upper 30s inland and the low to mid-40s along the coast. By Wednesday, the winds will turn onshore, slightly cooling coastal temperatures compared to inland areas. A developing cold front will bring increased cloud cover by late Wednesday, setting the stage for potential rain on Thursday.

For beachgoers and residents, Tuesday will be an excellent day for outdoor activities before changes arrive midweek. Stay tuned for updates on the approaching cold front, which could bring showers and cooler conditions later in the week.

Chief Meteorologist

Paul Williams has earned ASSOCIATED PRESS CHESAPEAKE BAY BEST WEATHER ANCHOR/METEOROLOLOGIST 2019, 2021, 2023, and serves as the chief meteorologist at CoastTV, delivering weather forecasts during the 5, 6, and 11 p.m. broadcasts. As a key member of the Draper Media storm tracker weather team, he provides crucial emergency weather information to help safeguard the community. 

