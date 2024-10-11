DELMARVA -- Tonight on Delmarva, high pressure to our south will keep skies clear and conditions calm, setting the stage for an exciting night of stargazing. If you missed the Northern Lights last night, you’ll have another chance to see them tonight. Thanks to a strong solar storm, vibrant pink and green hues may light up the skies over our region—a rare sight this far south.
Temperatures tonight will remain on the mild side, with lows ranging from the upper 40s in northwest areas to the low 50s near southern New Jersey and across Delmarva. Light southwest winds around 5 mph will help keep temperatures from dropping too sharply, so frost will not be a concern.
A dry cold front will sweep through Delmarva on Saturday morning. The air mass behind this front is similar to the one in place, so no major temperature drops are expected. After a mild start, temperatures will rise a bit higher than on Friday, with daytime highs reaching the low to mid-70s across much of Delmarva, and possibly the upper 70s in a few areas. Winds will shift to the northwest and pick up slightly, reaching 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph by late morning. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day.
High pressure will start to move out Saturday night, allowing a stalled frontal boundary to settle over the region. This will increase cloud cover overnight, but no precipitation is expected. Temperatures will remain seasonable, with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s.
On Sunday, an area of low pressure will develop over the Midwest and move eastward along the boundary, which will lift north as a warm front. Most of Delmarva will remain south of this boundary, enjoying mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to around 80.
By Sunday night, a cold front associated with the low-pressure system will approach, bringing a chance for isolated showers, I do think most of the shower activity stays north of Delmarva. Any shower activity will taper off by early Monday morning.
Monday will bring gusty winds and cooler air behind the departing cold front. Northwest winds could gust up to 30-35 mph, making for a breezy start to the work week. Following the front, high pressure will build over the Central and Eastern U.S., keeping Delmarva dry and cool through the middle of the week. Temperatures are expected to be around 5-10 degrees below normal, providing several chances for frost in parts of the area.