DELMARVA -- Today, Christmas Eve, Delmarva will see cloudy skies as a weak clipper system passes through the region. While skies are expected to clear later this afternoon, high temperatures will remain below normal, reaching the low to mid-40s.
As Santa makes his way across the area tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s under clearer skies.
Christmas Day promises a bright and dry forecast, with mostly sunny skies and slightly below-normal temperatures. Highs will range from the low 40s to mid 40s, and a weak wave passing through Christmas night may bring broken cloud cover and the slight chance of a stray flurry. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-20s.
The quiet weather pattern will continue into Thursday, with high pressure to the northeast dominating the region. Dry conditions and clear skies will prevail, but temperatures will remain about 5 degrees below normal.
Looking ahead, a warming trend will take hold heading into the weekend, with temperatures climbing to nearly 10 degrees above normal by Friday and Saturday. However, the dry streak is expected to end late Sunday as another system approaches, bringing widespread rain to Delmarva. The heaviest rainfall is likely Sunday night into early Monday, although showers could begin as early as Sunday afternoon and persist into Monday.