DELMARVA- Lots of clouds the rest of today with a few showers and temperatures in the 70s to near 80. More in the way of sunshine the rest of the week with temperatures on the cooler side.
Overnight expect mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible. Lows in the 60s are expected.
Skies should gradually clear into Thursday, bringing more sunshine and continued mild conditions, with afternoon highs again near 80 for inland areas. Overnight lows will generally remain in the 60s.
Another area of high pressure builds over northern New England and southeast Canada, maintaining a general onshore flow, bringing near-normal temperatures and slightly higher moisture levels by Friday. High temperatures in the in the 70s to near 80 with lows in the 60s and 70s.
A developing area of low pressure to our south will track to our south this weekend. It's too soon to tell if it will be a tropical system. As of now the weekend is looking dry, with a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures in the upper70s and low 80s. Lows in the 60s and 70s.