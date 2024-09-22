DELMARVA - For Sunday evening, expect mostly clear skies across Delmarva, with some areas in the west seeing a few additional clouds. As the night progresses, clouds will gradually increase, and some patchy fog may develop towards daybreak. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to upper 50s, with areas near the water remaining slightly warmer in the lower 60s. Winds will be light, coming from the northeast to east at less than 10 mph.
On Monday, the high-pressure system over eastern Canada will maintain its influence, keeping winds out of the northeast to east at 5 to 10 mph, with slightly stronger gusts up to 15 mph along the beaches. Cloud cover will continue to increase throughout the day, and although showers are unlikely, there's a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon, particularly in western areas like Berks and the Lehigh Valley. Temperatures will be cooler, with afternoon highs ranging from the lower 60s to the lower 70s across the region.