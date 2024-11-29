DELMARVA -- Tonight, will experience the coldest night of the season as a cold front moves offshore and high pressure builds to the south. Clearing skies and a brisk west-to-northwest wind will drive temperatures down into the mid to upper 20s across the region. With wind chills factored in, it will feel even colder, well below freezing.
Saturday will remain dry but chilly, with high temperatures only reaching the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. If you're heading out to do any shopping dress warm and grab yourself a coffee or hot chocolate. The northwest wind will make it feel about 10 degrees colder, with wind chills in the 20s for much of the day. While some instability could trigger a stray shower in northern areas, forecasters have kept this out of the immediate outlook.
Looking ahead to Sunday, high pressure will begin to weaken as a weak disturbance approaches from the west. Sunday’s highs will climb into the mid-40s under partly cloudy skies, but temperatures will dip again overnight. This system could bring light rain or snow showers to portions of eastern Maryland, Delaware, and southern New Jersey late Sunday night. With cold air in place, precipitation could transition to snow, though little to no accumulation is expected.
As this disturbance moves out Monday, cold northwest winds will return, keeping temperatures below normal through midweek. By Wednesday night, a stronger system may bring the first measurable snowfall of the season for some areas. While details are still developing, rain could transition to snow as colder air takes hold overnight, leading to light accumulation in parts of the region.
Temperatures will remain below normal as the week ends, with another round of cold northwest flow keeping conditions wintry across Delmarva.