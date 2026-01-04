DELMARVA - Cold but generally quiet weather is expected Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon across Sussex County as high pressure builds over the region, keeping conditions dry and mostly calm.
Sunday afternoon will be cold with a mix of sun and clouds. Northwest winds will remain light, and temperatures will struggle to rise, keeping the afternoon firmly in winter territory.
Skies will turn partly to mostly clear Sunday night as high pressure briefly centers over the area. Calm winds and clear conditions will allow temperatures to drop sharply, with overnight lows falling into the teens and 20s. Some sheltered inland locations could dip even lower than forecast.
By Monday afternoon, the high pressure system will begin shifting offshore. While Sussex County is expected to stay dry, clouds may gradually increase as slightly milder air moves in. High temperatures will rebound into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees, marking a modest warm-up compared to the weekend, though conditions will still feel cold for early February.
No precipitation is expected in Sussex County through Monday afternoon.