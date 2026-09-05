DELMARVA - Any lingering showers or thunderstorms should be ending before daybreak Saturday as a disturbance moves away from the region and a frontal boundary settles south of Sussex County.
Areas that received rain Friday night could see some patchy fog early Saturday morning, especially in rural locations. Otherwise, skies should become partly cloudy as drier air begins moving into southern Delaware.
Most of Saturday will be dry and comfortable as Canadian high pressure builds across the Mid-Atlantic. A stray shower cannot be completely ruled out, but widespread rain is not expected.
Humidity levels will continue to fall through the day, helping conditions feel noticeably more comfortable. Temperatures are expected to remain near or slightly below normal for early September, with a north to northeast breeze around 10 mph.
Saturday night should remain quiet with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and comfortable humidity. Dry conditions are expected to continue into early Sunday morning.
The pleasant weather pattern is expected to hold through much of the Labor Day weekend before temperatures and humidity begin climbing again early next week.
The next organized chance for showers and thunderstorms is expected later in the week as a cold front approaches the region Wednesday night into Thursday.