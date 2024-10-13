DELMARVA -- Well you guessed it, sunshine and dry conditions persist today. Inland areas can expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, while coastal areas will see temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Breezy at times with winds gusting to 20 mph. It will be a pleasant day, ideal for outdoor activities.
A cold front attached to low pressure moving across the northern part of the region will pass through Delmarva late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While an isolated shower can’t be ruled out, most areas are likely to stay dry, as showers are expected to remain north of Delmarva. Cooler and drier air will start filtering in behind the front.
Temperatures will take a noticeable dip on Monday, with highs mainly in the 60s across Delmarva, though a few spots may reach the low 70s. A brisk west-northwest wind will develop, with sustained speeds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph, making it feel even cooler. These conditions will mark the beginning of a fall-like stretch for the region.
Cold air will settle over Delmarva Monday night through Tuesday, pushing temperatures well below normal for this time of year. Highs on Tuesday will struggle to reach the mid-50s to around 60 degrees, with overnight lows dropping into the 30s and low 40s. Frost is likely in rural areas each night, especially away from urban centers.
High pressure will keep conditions dry and cool through midweek, with prevailing west to northwest winds. An upper-level trough passing through on Tuesday night and Wednesday may bring a few offshore showers, but Delmarva will stay mostly dry. Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool, with highs in the mid-50s to near 60 and lows in the 30s to low 40s. Gradual warming is expected by late week, with a return to above-normal temperatures by next weekend.
In addition to the cool-down, Delmarva residents have a rare chance to catch a glimpse of Comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, which will be visible on the western horizon about 45 minutes after sunset each evening through the end of the month. This comet, nearly 2 miles wide with a spectacular tail, won’t pass by Earth again for another 80,000 years. Skies should be clear enough in the coming days for stargazers to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime celestial show.
Make sure to look to the western sky after sunset for your best chance to see this icy visitor.