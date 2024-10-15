DELMARVA - As high pressure continues to build southward, skies over Delmarva will clear through the evening, allowing temperatures to drop quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-30s inland, with coastal areas staying slightly milder in the low 40s. Winds will weaken to around 5-10 mph, helping create ideal conditions for radiational cooling. Away from urban centers, patchy frost may develop, especially in rural and sheltered areas. Frost-sensitive plants should be protected as the colder air settles across much of the region.
Early Wednesday Morning: Expect a chilly start to the day, with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30s across inland areas, while coastal locations should remain around 40°F. Winds will remain light, and skies will be mostly clear as the high-pressure system continues to settle in. Patchy frost is possible in areas further from the coast, so residents should plan accordingly if they have sensitive plants or outdoor items.
Midday Wednesday: By late morning, temperatures will begin to moderate, but the air will remain crisp. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures should reach the upper 40s to low 50s by noon. A northwest breeze around 5-10 mph will maintain a cool feel, especially in shaded areas or spots with open exposure. The dry air in place means humidity will stay low, allowing for clear skies and excellent visibility.
Wednesday Afternoon: Temperatures will peak in the low to mid-50s across Delmarva, about 5-10 degrees below normal for mid-October. Skies will stay mostly clear, with just a few high clouds drifting in from the north. Winds will remain light out of the northwest, which should help keep conditions pleasant despite the cooler air. As the sun sets, temperatures will once again drop rapidly, setting the stage for another chilly night.
Overall, Wednesday will be a dry, sunny, and unseasonably cool day, with high pressure firmly in control. This pattern of clear skies and cool temperatures is expected to persist into the weekend, extending the ongoing dry spell across Delmarva.