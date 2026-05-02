DELMARVA - Skies clear overnight, with a chilly breeze and temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s. Heading into Sunday expect mostly sunny and breezy conditions, with highs in the low 60s.
Winds will gust to near 30 mph at times. A bigger warmup arrives early next week as temperatures surge back into the 70s, with some spots in the low 80s by Tuesday.
The next chance for more widespread rain arrives later Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front approaches the region. Forecast confidence remains low this far out, as some guidance shows the front approaching Wednesday and stalling near or west of Delmarva before a secondary front crosses Thursday. Other guidance brings the first front through Wednesday or Wednesday night. Regardless of the exact timing, there should be at least a brief window for widespread rain across Delmarva as the front moves through. It appears this will be the only shot for beneficial rain the next several days.
Cooler air builds in later in the week with dry conditions, and cooler than normal temperatures with mostly sunny skies Friday and highs in the mid 60s. The weekend is looking pretty nice with temperatures seasonable, in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. At night, lows in the 40s are expected.