DELMARVA - This morning we're seeing more in the way of cloud cover due to a weak cold front moving through Delmarva. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures starting out in the 50s and 60s. A few stray showers are possible early this morning, with nothing significant expected.
A cool pattern will continue Monday and Tuesday, with sun and clouds and a slight chance for a few showers. High temperatures Monday with be in the low 70s inland, with cooler 60s at the coast.
At this time, significant impacts are not expected. Temperatures will likely run below normal through midweek, though daytime highs should still generally reach the 70s.
By mid to late week, temperatures are expected to rebound back into the 80s as high pressure builds into the region. Temperatures could be near 90 for the start of next weekend with dry conditions continuing.