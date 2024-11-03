DELMARVA -- High pressure continues to dominate Delmarva's weather through Election Day, bringing dry, sunny, and seasonably cool conditions to the region. Today will feature abundant sunshine and crisp autumn air, with daytime highs ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s across the peninsula. Relative humidity levels will drop into the 20-35% range, highlighting the ongoing dry spell, which has now stretched to 36 days without measurable rainfall.
Tonight into Monday, temperatures will remain seasonable, with lows dipping into the 40s across much of the area. As the high-pressure system shifts eastward, winds will turn to a light northeasterly direction, but this shift will be too weak to bring any significant moisture back into the region. Expect another mostly sunny day on Monday, with slightly warmer highs reaching the mid to upper 60s.
By Monday night and into Election Day, cloud cover will start to increase across Delmarva as low-level moisture returns. Some areas, especially along the Delaware and southern New Jersey shorelines, may see spotty drizzle if local conditions allow for moisture convergence. This cloudiness should gradually clear through Election Day, allowing temperatures to reach well above normal, topping out in the low to mid-70s inland.
The warming trend will peak on Election Day and Wednesday, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s. By Wednesday night, a weak cold front is expected to move through, bringing a slight chance of rain across the region. However, significant rainfall remains unlikely, and the dry spell may continue into the weekend.
Following the front, temperatures will dip back down by Friday, with highs returning to the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s. The end of the week looks to bring another period of high pressure, reinforcing dry and mild conditions across Delmarva as we move into the weekend.