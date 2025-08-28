DELMARVA - Sussex County residents and visitors heading into the Labor Day holiday weekend can expect a break from summer heat, with a stretch of comfortable, dry weather continuing into early next week.
Late Thursday, conditions remain steady with partly to mostly clear skies and mild overnight lows in the upper 60s inland and low 70s near the beaches. By Friday, often the big getaway day for travelers, skies turn mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity levels will stay manageable, making for a pleasant day across both inland towns and beach communities.
Friday evening brings a change as a cold front moves through Delmarva. The front won’t bring much rain but will usher in a fresh shot of cooler, drier air. By Saturday, high temperatures across Sussex County will settle into the mid-70s, with beach areas feeling slightly cooler thanks to onshore breezes. Nights will be crisp, with inland lows dipping into the 50s and coastal lows staying in the 60s.
The pattern of below-normal temperatures and fair skies looks to hold through the rest of the holiday weekend. With dry weather, clear mornings, and cool evenings, conditions will be ideal for outdoor events, backyard barbecues, and beach outings without the heat and humidity of earlier in the summer.