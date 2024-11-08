DELMARVA -- Expect clear skies across Delmarva tonight, courtesy of high pressure building in from the northwest. Temperatures will dip into the low 40s inland and hover near the upper 40s along the coast, making it a seasonably cool evening. Winds will remain light, coming from the west-northwest at around 5 mph.
Saturday will feature sunny skies, but it will feel noticeably cooler compared to Friday. Highs will struggle to reach the 60s, with most areas staying in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will shift slightly to the north at around 10 mph, maintaining dry conditions but also contributing to elevated wildfire risks.
Clear skies and calm winds will set the stage for efficient radiational cooling Saturday night, with lows dropping into the upper 20s to mid-30s in many areas. This will be another cold night, so plan accordingly if you're heading out early Sunday morning.
Sunday marks a transition day as high pressure moves offshore and a warm front lifts north of the region. Clouds will increase through the day, with highs reaching the upper 50s to mid-60s. By late Sunday afternoon and evening, rain is expected to move into the area, driven by moisture being drawn northward from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain will persist into Sunday night, with widespread showers expected. Thus ending our streak of days without measurable rainfall.
Veterans Day morning will bring the passage of a cold front, causing rain to taper off from west to east. A few lingering showers may persist along the coast during the early hours, but most areas should dry out by Monday afternoon. Rainfall totals are projected to range between 0.25 to 0.50 inches—welcome relief for the ongoing drought but not enough to make a significant dent in the dry conditions. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s by Veterans Day afternoon.
High pressure will return to the region by midweek, bringing dry and seasonable conditions from Monday night through Wednesday. However, a new weather system could develop late next week, with the potential for a coastal low to form along the Mid-Atlantic. While details remain uncertain, this could bring another round of rain to Delmarva by Thursday or Friday.