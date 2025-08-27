DELMARVA - Sussex County’s beach communities will enjoy a stretch of cool, comfortable weather through midweek before clouds and a chance of showers arrive late Thursday into early Friday.
High pressure will shift east of the region Wednesday, keeping skies partly to mostly sunny through much of the day. Temperatures will remain below seasonal averages, with highs in the mid to upper 70s along the coast. Low humidity will make for comfortable beach and boardwalk conditions.
By Wednesday night, clouds will begin to increase as another upper-level trough pushes toward the Mid-Atlantic. Temperatures will settle into the upper 50s inland and low 60s near the beaches.
Thursday will bring more cloud cover as a cold front approaches from the west. While most of the day is expected to stay dry, late evening into early Friday morning could see a few scattered showers. Moisture levels with this system appear limited, so widespread rainfall is not likely.
Through the period, temperatures are forecast to stay on the cooler side, several degrees below average for late August. Overall, Sussex County’s beach communities can expect comfortable conditions with only a small chance of showers as the week wraps up.