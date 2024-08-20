DELMARVA - As the cooler, drier air moves southward from the Great Lakes, Delmarva is set to experience a refreshing change in weather. Tonight, after sunset, winds will calm, and the skies will gradually clear. This will pave the way for a cool night across the region, with overnight lows dipping into the mid-50s along the coast and in urban areas, while interior spots might see temperatures drop to the upper 40s.

Tomorrow morning, residents can expect a crisp start to the day under clear skies. The cooler air will make it feel distinctly different from the warmer mornings we've been used to this summer. As the day progresses, the region will see a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures climbing to the low to mid-70s by the afternoon. Winds may pick up slightly, with occasional gusts around 20 mph, maintaining the cooler and more comfortable conditions.

In summary, the cool, clear weather tonight will set the stage for a comfortable morning and a pleasantly mild afternoon on Delmarva, marking a welcome respite from the heat of recent weeks.

 
 
 
 
 