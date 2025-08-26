DELMARVA - Sussex County’s beach communities can expect a stretch of pleasant but cooler-than-average weather from late Tuesday through Thursday.
High pressure centered over the Midwest is keeping conditions generally dry along the Delaware coast, while a low-pressure system over Atlantic Canada helps maintain a westerly flow. This pattern has pulled in cooler air than typical for late August, with highs and lows running several degrees below normal.
By Tuesday night, skies will gradually clear as a weak front shifts eastward. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 50s inland, with areas closer to the tidal waters holding near 60 degrees.
Wednesday is shaping up to be partly to mostly sunny with low humidity, continuing the streak of below-normal temperatures. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s along the beaches.
Clouds are expected to increase by Thursday as another trough and a weak cold front approach from the west. While most of Sussex County should remain dry through the day, a few showers could develop late Thursday night as winds turn southwesterly and bring in limited moisture.
Overall, the midweek weather story for the Delaware beaches is cooler air, sunshine, and just a slight risk of showers heading into late Thursday.