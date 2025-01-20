Weather Alert

...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 10 below. * WHERE...Delaware, northeast Maryland, central to southern New Jersey, and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until noon EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. &&