DELMARVA -- Dangerous heat and humidity will continue to grip Delmarva today as a strong ridge of high pressure builds east into the region, pushing temperatures close to record levels across the peninsula.
The heat hasn't eased much overnight with temperatures only falling into the upper70s and lower 80s. Extreme Heat Warnings continue into Saturday evening. The hottest conditions are likely to occur today with high temperatures in the lower 100s, with heat index values approaching 115. Georgetown's record high for today is 101 degrees, set in 1954.
The sweltering heat continues into Independence Day, with highs near 100 degrees and heat index values from 100 to 108. Saturday’s record high in Georgetown is 100 degrees, set in 1966, and that mark could be challenged as holiday events get underway.
Thunderstorm chances will begin to increase this afternoon and evening, though the greatest storm coverage may stay north and west of Delmarva at first. A few storms could still become strong, with damaging winds the main concern.
A more widespread storm threat is possible late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night as the ridge begins to break down and a trough slides into the Northeast. Delmarva is under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms Saturday, with damaging winds again the primary threat. Storm chances may remain active into Sunday and Monday as the pattern turns slightly cooler and more unsettled.
Anyone with outdoor holiday plans should prepare for extreme heat, stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in air conditioning or shade, and have a way to receive weather alerts if thunderstorms develop by downloading the COASTTV Weather App.