DELMARVA - The weekend Nor'easter, east and northeast of Delmarva, continues to bring, rain, wind, and coastal concerns to the region.
A Coastal Flood Warning continues into Sunday afternoon for the potential of one to two foot water rises, especially on the eastern shore of Maryland.
MINOR to MODERATE tidal flooding will continue to be a concern through high tide cycles through the weekend. We have a full moon (Harvest Moon) today so tides will be astronomically higher. Water rises of 1 to 2 feet are possible. As winds shift to the northwest today, that may help from a beach erosion standpoint, but will bring flooding into areas along the Chesapeake Bay.
Temperatures on Sunday will be stuck in the 60s with the rain, wind and cloudy skies. The Nor'easter will weaken and lift to the northeast late Sunday into Monday. Mostly cloudy breezy Monday with highs around 70. High pressure builds in through next week as sunshine and warmer temperatures return by mid to late week, back into the 80s.