DELMARVA - A dry travel day today, then a steady rain for Thanksgiving Day. Then the coldest air of the season starting this weekend.
For the rest of the big travel day today, skies will become mainly cloudy, but it remains dry with cooler high temperatures in the 50s and light winds. Roads will be dry.
Wednesday night will be mainly cloudy and chilly with lows in the 40s. Rain could develop during the pre-dawn hours on Thanksgiving.
For Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, we're watching developing low-pressure system expected to approach the region during this time. The system will track to our west keeping the precipitation in the form of rain. However, higher elevations in the southern Poconos and northwest New Jersey may see a mix of rain and snow. The system is forecast to move through quickly, limiting precipitation amounts. A quarter inch to half an inch of rain is possible into Thursday afternoon. Snow will be confined to interior areas of the northeast. Highs will be in the 50s.
Thursday night expect clearing skies and temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
For the big shopping day Friday, the sun returns, but it will be colder with highs only in the 40s to near 50.
Friday night it will be sharply colder with clear skies and temperatures in the 20s.
Noticeably colder temperatures are expected for the weekend and into next week, with highs only in the low to mid 40s, then 20s for lows at night. The first hard freeze of the season is expected this weekend Make sure to winterize your house, shutoff outdoor water, and drain your irrigation system.