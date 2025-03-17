DELMARVA- This afternoon, skies will gradually clear, with increasing winds and temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Winds will gust over 20 mph at times this afternoon.
Overnight, we'll see mostly clear and temperatures dipping into the 30s and 40s. With the wind it feel like 20s at times heading into Tuesday.
After a chilly start, temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s by Tuesday afternoon, as high pressure builds into Delmarva. It will feel cooler with a brisk north-northwest wind around 10-15 mph.
Tuesday night will be mainly clear and chilly, with temperatures dipping into the 30s and 40s.
We warm up on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s to end the winter season.
For Thursday, spring officially arrives at 5:01 am, and it will feel like spring with temperatures starting out in the 40s, then topping out the mid to upper 60s, with scattered showers.
The next system will not be as strong as the most recent one. On Friday we'll see the sun return with breezy conditions and highs in the 50s.