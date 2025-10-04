DELMARVA -- High pressure sliding offshore is creating a warmer flow for Delmarva to end the weekend, along with wall to wall sunshine.
For the overnight hours expect clear skies and chilly conditions once again with lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Watch for areas of fog developing later tonight into Sunday morning.
Sunday will start with some areas of fog, otherwise another sunny day and temperatures peaking in the upper 70s to low 80s, with cooler readings at the beaches.
Looking great for Country Calling in Ocean City with temperatures in the 70s and abundant sunshine under blue skies. Don't forget the shades!
Sunday night will feature clear skies and temperatures a tad bit warmer with low to mid 50s expected. Some patchy fog is possible.
By Monday, the region still feels the influence of high pressure, holding onto mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. However, clouds begin to increase Monday night, signaling a shift in the weather pattern.
The first signs of change arrive Tuesday as an upper-level trough approaches from the Great Lakes, dragging a cold front eastward. While Tuesday will start mostly dry, clouds will build and isolated showers could develop by afternoon, especially west of the Chesapeake Bay. Showers become more widespread Tuesday night and into Wednesday as the front crosses Delmarva, with periods of steady rain possible.
Temperatures will cool notably midweek. After Tuesday’s highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, Wednesday will struggle to reach the upper 60s to low 70s under cloud cover and rain. By Thursday, behind the front, highs will fall further into the upper 50s to mid-60s with overnight lows dipping into the 40s and 50s.