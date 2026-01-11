DELMARVA - A secondary cold front moves through Sussex County late Sunday afternoon into early evening, pushing in much drier air and kicking up northwest winds. Winds are the bigger story through early evening, with gusts around 25 to 35 mph and a few higher gusts possible before speeds gradually ease later Sunday evening. Skies turn mostly clear overnight as high pressure builds in, setting up a colder night with lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.
By Monday afternoon into early evening, high pressure centered to the south keeps conditions dry with plenty of sunshine and lighter winds. Highs are expected to reach the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, then temperatures start slipping again Monday evening after sunset.