DELMARVA - A secondary cold front moves through Sussex County late Sunday afternoon into early evening, pushing in much drier air and kicking up northwest winds. Winds are the bigger story through early evening, with gusts around 25 to 35 mph and a few higher gusts possible before speeds gradually ease later Sunday evening. Skies turn mostly clear overnight as high pressure builds in, setting up a colder night with lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

By Monday afternoon into early evening, high pressure centered to the south keeps conditions dry with plenty of sunshine and lighter winds. Highs are expected to reach the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, then temperatures start slipping again Monday evening after sunset.

Tags

Locations

Chief Meteorologist

Paul Williams has earned ASSOCIATED PRESS CHESAPEAKE BAY BEST WEATHER ANCHOR/METEOROLOLOGIST 2019, 2021, 2023, and serves as the chief meteorologist at CoastTV, delivering weather forecasts during the 5, 6, and 11 p.m. broadcasts. As a key member of the Draper Media storm tracker weather team, he provides crucial emergency weather information to help safeguard the community. 

Recommended for you